Blind Advocate Dr Jonathan Godfrey Awarded ONZM

Blind Citizens NZ congratulates all recipients of New Zealand’s 2022 New Year Honours. We recognise individuals from the blind community - Dr Jonathan Godfrey for services to disabled people, particularly blind and low vision people, and Rick Hoskin for services to the blind and low vision people.

It is with immense pride that Blind Citizens NZ pays tribute to our National President Jonathan Godfrey becoming an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, announced today in the New Zealand 2022 New Year Honours. An active member of Blind Citizens NZ since the mid-1990s, he has served continuously on our governing body since early 2004. Jonathan Godfrey was Vice President from 2008 through to 2017, at which time he was elected to lead Blind Citizens NZ as our National President.

Jonathan Godfrey’s passion for upholding the rights of blind, deafblind, vision-impaired and low-vision people (“blind people”) is evident in everything he says and does. He believes blind people can do anything they set their minds to. His belief is demonstrated in the way he takes on everything life offers him and through his endeavours to create opportunities for himself and others.

As Blind Citizens NZ’s National President, Jonathan Godfrey represents the aspirations and experiences of blind people. He demonstrates this in our collective work with other Disabled People’s Organisations (DPOs), with Government agencies, and wherever else upholding the rights and needs of all disabled people are paramount. His two main interests when representing disabled people are firstly, the gathering of data and evidence to support their experiences and needs. Secondly, to ensure that the voices of disabled people are heard by those making decisions that affect their lives.

Jonathan Godfrey is the proud father of three, and a lifestyle farmer who has forged a career in academia. A Senior Lecturer in Statistics at Massey University, Jonathan was the first blind person internationally, to be appointed to a role such as this. Worldwide his skills and knowledge are often singled out, and called upon. He is renowned for his statistical knowledge and thirst for information.

Attributing his approach to life to his parents, particularly his late father, Jonathan Godfrey puts an emphasis on understanding the difference between “can’t” and “won’t”. While supporting those who truly can’t, he prefers to find solutions that transform “can’t” into “can”. He takes every opportunity to share his solutions with other blind people in New Zealand. Across the world he is distinguished for his work with blind students, supporting those who may be struggling with learning statistics and dealing with mathematical and statistical software and educational resources.

Although Jonathan Godfrey has never claimed or sought to be a role model, Blind Citizens NZ believes that is exactly what he is. By virtue of his leadership and steadfast commitment to influencing positive outcomes for disabled people and blind people in particular, he demonstrates qualities valued by many. His aspirations for every blind person to take their own place in society, is always at the forefront of his work.

Congratulations from Blind Citizens NZ to our National President Jonathan Godfrey on this well-deserved award.

