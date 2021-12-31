Whangamata Police Encourage Everyone To Celebrate Safely This New Year's Eve

Police in Whangamata and around the Coromandel Peninsula are concerned that a small group of people are not getting the message about celebrating the holidays safely.

Last night in Whangamata police had bottles thrown at them while undertaking reassurance and visibility patrols in Williamson Park. One person was arrested for disorder in relation to the bottle throwing and has been summonsed to appear in Waihi District Court in the new year.

Police will be reviewing CCTV footage today in relation to the incident and further arrests are possible.

In addition to the bottle throwing incident 36 people were issued with fines for breaching the liquor ban at Williamson Park, Whangamata while 38 people were fined for the same offence in Pauanui in the area around the surf club.

“The majority of the people causing trouble and breaking the law are visitors to the area. It is disappointing that they would have so little regard for the local community,” said Acting Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

“For anyone looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight and create trouble be aware that Police will be taking a no tolerance approach to poor behaviour. Celebrate safely tonight otherwise you might find yourself welcoming in 2022 in a police cell.”

One positive from the Police activity in Whangamata over recent days has been the high number of people following the rules and not drinking and driving.

“We have stopped a large number of drivers and conducted breath alcohol checks and no-one has been over the limit so this is a great result.” said Acting Senior Sergeant Wilson.

“Such a good result is a credit to the liquor licence operators in the town and is an example that they are taking their host responsibilities seriously.”

The final message to everyone heading out tonight for New Year’s Eve is have a good night but be safe.

© Scoop Media

