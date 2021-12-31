Crash - SH1, Tirau - Waikato

Motorists are advised to delay travel on SH1 Tirau following a crash.

The two car crash was reported to emergency services shortly after 12.30pm.

SH1 southbound in the area between Karapiro Road and Gorton Road is currently blocked.

No-one is reported to be seriously injured as a result of the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are asked to delay their travel or plan for delays.

