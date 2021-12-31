Road Closure – SH35, Pacific Coast Highway, Tolaga Bay - Eastern

State Highway 35 south of Tolaga Bay is closed between the Thomas Road and Waihau Road intersections, following a serious crash.

Police and Ambulance are responding to a motorcycle crash involving two riders.

One person is in a critical condition and another has moderate injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time. Motorists are advised to delay their travel or plan for delays.

