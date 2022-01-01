Homicide Investigation Underway In Counties Manukau

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau

Police:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died at Middlemore Hospital this morning.

He arrived at hospital around 6am with critical injuries and a sadly died a short time later.

Police are in the very early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death which remain unclear at this time.

We have a scene examination underway at the velodrome in Manukau.

Formal identification procedures are underway and we are working to ensure the man’s family is provided with Victim Support at this difficult time.

There is no further information available at this early stage.

© Scoop Media

