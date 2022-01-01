Homicide Investigation Underway In Counties Manukau
Saturday, 1 January 2022, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties
Manukau
Police:
Police have launched a homicide
investigation after a man died at Middlemore Hospital this
morning.
He arrived at hospital around 6am with
critical injuries and a sadly died a short time
later.
Police are in the very early stages of our
investigation and are working to establish the circumstances
surrounding the man’s death which remain unclear at this
time.
We have a scene examination underway at the
velodrome in Manukau.
Formal identification procedures
are underway and we are working to ensure the man’s family
is provided with Victim Support at this difficult
time.
There is no further information available at
this early
stage.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>