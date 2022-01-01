Police Investigation Under Way In Relation To A Baby Being Admitted Christchurch Hospital

Attributed to Detective Inspector Michael Ford.

A police investigation is under way after a three-month-old child was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on New Year’s Eve with serious injuries.

Police have commenced a scene examination at a residential address in Cuffs Road, Wainoni to assist with determining what has occurred.

We are appealing to anyone who may have information as to how the baby sustained the injuries to come forward and speak to us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 211231/7575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

© Scoop Media

