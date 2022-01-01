Police Investigation Under Way In Relation To A Baby Being Admitted Christchurch Hospital
Saturday, 1 January 2022, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Michael
Ford.
A police investigation is under way after a
three-month-old child was admitted to Christchurch Hospital
on New Year’s Eve with serious injuries.
Police have
commenced a scene examination at a residential address in
Cuffs Road, Wainoni to assist with determining what has
occurred.
We are appealing to anyone who may have
information as to how the baby sustained the injuries to
come forward and speak to us.
Anyone with information
is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote
file number 211231/7575.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>