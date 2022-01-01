Road Blocked – SH2, West Of Matatā - Bay Of Plenty

A large tree has come down on SH2 near Pikowai Beach west of Matatā, and is blocking part of the highway. The incident was reported to Police at about 3.20pm.

Traffic heading east is able to pass around the tree but westbound motorists’ path is blocked for the time being.

Contractors are on their way to remove the tree, but the road is expected to be blocked for some time.

