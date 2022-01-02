Appeal For Witnesses, Riverton

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Riverton, Southland as she was walking home after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of John Street or Bates Street between 12.45am and 1.30am on 1 January or anyone who has any information that would assist the investigation.

People with information should call Southland Police on 105 and refer to job number 220101/8608. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

