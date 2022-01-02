Update - Injured Baby, Wainoni

Detective Inspector Michael Ford:

Police continue to investigate after a three-month-old child was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on New Year’s Eve with serious injuries.

A scene examination is ongoing at a property in Cuffs Road, Wainoni as we work to establish what has taken place, and residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days.

Any incident like this involving such a young and vulnerable child is extremely concerning and unsettling for the community, and we thank them for their support and cooperation as we work to determine what has occurred.

We continue to appeal for anyone who may have information about how the baby was injured to come forward and speak to us.

If you can help, please get in touch with us via 105 and quote file number 211231/7575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

