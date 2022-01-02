Fatal Crash In Kaihu
Sunday, 2 January 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police spokesperson:
A motorcyclist has died after
coming off the road on SH12 in Kaihu, Kaipara District
around 12:20am this morning.
The male rider sadly died
at the scene. The motorcycle passenger received moderate
injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital for
treatment.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
