Waiharara Fire Update - 2 January 2022

Sunday, 2 January 2022, 2:09 pm
Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire crews are concentrating efforts on the area north of Kaimaumau village this morning, and also on the western part of the fire ground in anticipation of a change in wind direction that will push the fire towards the northwest.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller John Sutton says that five helicopters and four dozers and diggers are supporting the 25 firefighters today. Tomorrow, it’s expected that 40 firefighters will be on the fireground.

"This morning we are focusing our resources on the area of active burning just north of Kaimaumau," Mr Sutton says. The beach road north of the town has been closed because of the fire danger and people are reminded to stay off the beach between Kaimaumau and Houhora. "The fire is still active in this area and we need people to stay well away for their own safety and to allow our crews to concentrate on the task."

Fire personnel have visited a small number of neighbours on the northwest flank of the fireground to ensure they are prepared in case the fire becomes active near their property as a result of the easterly wind change that is forecast today.

Residents and holidaymakers in the Houhora and Pukenui areas will be more affected by smoke today and tomorrow than they have been for several days, due to the wind change. If anyone is sensitive to smoke they should stay inside with doors and windows shut. People experiencing respiratory issues can call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

