Serious crash - Arapuni Road, Waikato - Waikato
Sunday, 2 January 2022, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services received reports of a serious car crash
on Arapuni Road in Waikato between Putaruru and Te Awamutu
at about 2.40pm.
The accident is in the vicinity of
Monckton Road and Mellsop Road.
The road is blocked in
both directions as power lines have been brought down across
the road.
Police are advising motorists to delay travel or
avoid the
area.
