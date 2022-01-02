Serious crash - Arapuni Road, Waikato - Waikato

Emergency services received reports of a serious car crash on Arapuni Road in Waikato between Putaruru and Te Awamutu at about 2.40pm.

The accident is in the vicinity of Monckton Road and Mellsop Road.

The road is blocked in both directions as power lines have been brought down across the road.

Police are advising motorists to delay travel or avoid the area.



