Police Seek Help With Missing 12-year-old Lower Hutt Boy

Have you seen Dylan Pickett? He’s been missing from his home in Lower Hutt since yesterday afternoon and his family says this is out of character.

Dylan, who is 12, is of thin build and 1.61m tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with “HERO” written across the front, a Minecraft T-shirt, and black and white (or brown and white) cargo pants.

He was last seen in Colson St, Avalon, at about 4pm yesterday, and was walking towards the Wingate Bridge.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who has seen him to call Lower Hutt Police on 105 and refer to job number 220102/2177.

© Scoop Media

