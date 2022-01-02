Name Release – Omaha Crash

Attributed to a Police spokesperson.

Police are now in a position to release the name of the teenager who was tragically killed after being hit by a vehicle in Omaha early yesterday morning.

He was Joshua Wayne Hartner, aged 17 of Auckland.

We are ensuring that Joshua’s family is supported as they grieve the loss of a dearly loved son and family member. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time and have requested that media do not contact them.

The crash remains under investigation and no one has been charged at this time.

While the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further.

