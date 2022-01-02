Helicopter Crash – Karamea, Buller
Sunday, 2 January 2022, 6:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to reports of a
helicopter crash in Karamea, Buller District.
Reports
of the crash were received at 4pm today and initial
indications are that the pilot was the only person on board
the helicopter at the time of the crash. The pilot is report
to be conscious and breathing.
The crash will be
reported to the Civil Aviation
Authority.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui