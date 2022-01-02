Update: Fatal Crash, Arapuni Road, Waikato - Waikato
Sunday, 2 January 2022, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police can confirm that a person has died
following a single-vehicle crash on Arapuni Road, in Waipa
District, this afternoon.
The road remains blocked in
both directions as power lines were brought down, and it is
likely to be closed to traffic for some time.
The
crash was in the vicinity of Monckton Road and Mellsop
Road.
Police are advising motorists to delay their
travel or avoid the area
altogether.
