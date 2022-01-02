Update: Fatal Crash, Arapuni Road, Waikato - Waikato

Waikato Police can confirm that a person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Arapuni Road, in Waipa District, this afternoon.

The road remains blocked in both directions as power lines were brought down, and it is likely to be closed to traffic for some time.

The crash was in the vicinity of Monckton Road and Mellsop Road.

Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area altogether.

