Police Seeks Sightings Of Missing Queenstown Woman

Queenstown Police are appealing for the public to contact them if they’ve seen Jessica Stall, or a car she may have been driving.

Jessica, who is 39, has been missing from the Queenstown area since about midday on 31 December.

Police have serious concerns for her wellbeing.

The car she may have been driving is a black 2005 Toyota Caldina, registration number HWT764.

If you have seen this vehicle or Jessica, please contact Police immediately and quote file number 220101/8743.

