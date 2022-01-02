Serious Crash – Matawai Road, Gisborne - Eastern
Sunday, 2 January 2022, 6:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police are attending a serious crash on Matawai
Road, Waerengaahika.
The single vehicle crash was
reported to emergency services shortly after
4.40pm.
Diversions are in place at Tucker Rd/Matawai
Rd, Harper Rd/Matawai Rd, and Bushmere Rd/Ferry Rd
intersections.
The road is expected to be closed for
sometime and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui