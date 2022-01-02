Police Responding To Incident In Manawatū River
Sunday, 2 January 2022, 7:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a water-related
incident in the Manawatū River, after receiving reports
from the public just after 5.30pm.
It is believed two
men who were swimming in the river near Awapuni are
missing.
Police can provide an update when further
details are to
hand.
