Update: Incident On Manawatū River

Police can confirm two bodies have been recovered from the Manawatū River, after an incident late this afternoon.

Police received reports just after 5.30pm that two men who were swimming in the river near Awapuni were missing.

Searchers recovered the men’s bodies a short time later at a nearby location.

Police extends its condolences to the men’s families and loved ones.

Police are making enquires in relation to the deaths on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

