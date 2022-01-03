Police Recover Body From Manawatū River After 29 December Incident

02 January

Police have recovered a body from the Manawatū River believed to be one of

two swimmers who went missing on 29 December.

While formal identification has yet to take place, Police believe the body to

be the missing 25-year-old woman.

Police extends its condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones.

The body of an 11-year-old girl, who was also swimming at the time, was

recovered on 31 December.

