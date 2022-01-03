Police Recover Body From Manawatū River After 29 December Incident
Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
02 January
Police have recovered a body from the
Manawatū River believed to be one of
two swimmers who
went missing on 29 December.
While formal
identification has yet to take place, Police believe the
body to
be the missing 25-year-old woman.
Police
extends its condolences to the woman’s family and loved
ones.
The body of an 11-year-old girl, who was also
swimming at the time, was
recovered on 31
December.
