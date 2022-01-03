Serious Crash – Judea, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
02 January
Emergency services are attending a
serious crash on Waihi Road, Judea.
The crash,
involving a car and a pedestrian was reported to police at
9.40pm.
Waihi Road is currently closed and diversions
are in place. Motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
