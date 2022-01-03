UPDATE: Fatal Crash, Arapuni Road, Waipa

Arapuni Road, Waipa re-opened late last night following the fatal crash

yesterday afternoon.

As part of ongoing enquiries Police would like to speak to witnesses of the

crash.

Specifically, Police would like to hear from the driver and passenger of a

white car that was in front of the vehicle that crashed.

While they were not involved, it is thought they may have information that

would assist with the ongoing enquiries to understand the circumstances of

the crash.

The driver and passenger in the white car, and anyone else who witnessed the

crash who hasn’t already spoken to Police, are asked to call 105 and quote

event number P049172862.

