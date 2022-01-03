UPDATE: Fatal Crash, Arapuni Road, Waipa
Arapuni Road, Waipa re-opened late last night following
the fatal crash
yesterday afternoon.
As part of
ongoing enquiries Police would like to speak to witnesses of
the
crash.
Specifically, Police would like to hear
from the driver and passenger of a
white car that was in front of the vehicle that crashed.
While they were not
involved, it is thought they may have information
that
would assist with the ongoing enquiries to understand the circumstances of
the crash.
The
driver and passenger in the white car, and anyone else who
witnessed the
crash who hasn’t already spoken to Police, are asked to call 105 and quote
event number P049172862.