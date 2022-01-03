UPDATE: Serious Crash – Judea, Tauranga
Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on Waihi
Road, Judea last night.
The
crash, involving a car and a pedestrian was reported to
police at 9.40pm.
Sadly the pedestrian has died as a
result of the crash. Police offer their
sympathies to the
friends and family of the deceased.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui