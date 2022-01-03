UPDATE: Serious Crash – Judea, Tauranga

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on Waihi

Road, Judea last night.

The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian was reported to police at 9.40pm.

Sadly the pedestrian has died as a result of the crash. Police offer their

sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

