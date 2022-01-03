Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manukau Homicide - Name Release

Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died in Middlemore Hospital on January 1st 2022, following an altercation in the Manukau Velodrome carpark.

He was Joseph Tauiti, aged 21.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Tauiti’s family who Police, alongside Victim Support, have been supporting at this tragic time.

His family have requested privacy while they are grieving and do not wish to be contacted by media.

Counties Manukau Police are making good progress as the homicide investigation into Mr Tauiti’s death continues.

A number of individuals have been spoken to by the investigation team and Police will continue to identify and speak with people in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident at the velodrome carpark between the hours of 5am and 6am on Saturday January 1st is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220101/8975 or you can provide information anonymously by ringing Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

