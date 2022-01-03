Crash - SH 1, Hikurangi - Northland
Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a
serious crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 1 near
Hikurangi.
Two people are reported to have serious
injuries and are being transported to Whangarei
Hospital.
Diversions are currently in place around the
scene of the crash, which is just south of Hikurangi, and
motorists are warned to expect delays this
morning.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
