Crash - SH 1, Hikurangi - Northland

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Hikurangi.

Two people are reported to have serious injuries and are being transported to Whangarei Hospital.

Diversions are currently in place around the scene of the crash, which is just south of Hikurangi, and motorists are warned to expect delays this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

