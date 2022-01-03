Charges After Motutere Stabbing
Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig
Rawlinson, Area Investigations Manager.
A
49-year-old Auckland man is due in Rotorua District Court
today in relation to the stabbing of a woman in Motutere,
Taupo District, yesterday around 12:30pm.
The man is
due in Rotorua District Court today charged with attempted
murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,
and aggravated assault.
The victim remains in a
critical condition in Waikato
Hospital.
