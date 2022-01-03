Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Daily Summary Sunday 2 January 2022

Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Sunday 2 January was another fine day with large numbers of beachgoers enjoying the Northern Region beaches.

Lifeguards recorded 18 rescues and 16 assists. The rescues were at:

  • Sunset Beach where a swimmer was pulled from the water unwell having swallowed a lot of seawater and transported to hospital via Westpac Rescue Helicopter; lifeguards also rescued two young girls aged 10 and 12 from a strong current on the North side of the flags.
  • Karekare where two people were retrieved from a rip in front of the club and two from rocks; one of the patients was transported to hospital by ambulance, while the remaining three didn’t require any further treatment. A 50-year-old male was also rescued after patrol hours.
  • Raglan – In separate incidents lifeguards rescued two females, then one male and one female.
  • Ruakaka - where a female swimmer got into difficulty, 50m south of the flags.
  • Muriwai – where guards rescued two people, the first a 51-year-old male boogie-boarding who was taken offshore by the rip and the wind and couldn’t get back to shore unassisted, the second a 29-year-old male who got stuck in a hole while surfing and was helped to shore by an IRB team
  • Bethells - a 21-year-old male who had been swept into a hole in front of the tower with another individual - one was able to self-rescue, the other was rescued by a lifeguard who performed a tube rescue.
  • Kariaotahi – guards rescued three people, a 12-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and an 11-year-old male who got into difficulty as lifeguards were packing up the flags. An IRB responded and picked up all three patients, they were assessed as being in a stable condition on return to shore and left the beach on their own.

In other incidents a missing 14-year-old male was located at Takapuna, while lifeguards at Omaha assisted a man with a torpedo kon-tiki that was stuck, eventually retrieving it.

Statistics – Sunday 2 January 2022

No. of people rescued18
No. of people assisted16
No. of major first aids7
No. of minor first aids17
No. of searches7
No. of preventatives262
No. of number involved3167
No. of peak head count14286
No. of hours worked1727
No. of closing time125

