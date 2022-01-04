Incident - Kai Iwi Lakes, Northland

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident at the Kai Iwi Lakes.

Shortly after 2.10pm a report was received of a drowning incident.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched and a child was located unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and then paramedics performing CPR, the child has sadly died.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

