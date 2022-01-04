Incident - Kai Iwi Lakes, Northland
Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at an incident at
the Kai Iwi Lakes.
Shortly after 2.10pm a report was
received of a drowning incident.
A rescue helicopter
was dispatched and a child was located
unresponsive.
Despite the best efforts of members of
the public and then paramedics performing CPR, the child has
sadly died.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
