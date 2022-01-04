Beach Closure – Napier
Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 7:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand wish to advise
that Marine Parade Beach, Napier is closed due to extreme
sea conditions.
Harding Road Beach is also considered
dangerous and should also be avoided, with 2-metre waves
breaking on to a shingle beach.
Port Hill Beach by
Napier Hill is open for swimming.
Conditions will be
reviewed tomorrow
morning.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui