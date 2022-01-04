Fatality Following Serious Crash – Maruia, Tasman
Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 8:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died as the result
of a serious crash on State Highway 65, Maruia at around
8.35am today.
One other person sustained moderate
injuries.
The investigation into the circumstances of
the crash are
continuing.
