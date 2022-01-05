UPDATE - Fatal Crash, Dawson Road, Taupiri

04 January

Police can confirm a person has died following a single-vehicle crash in

Taupiri, Waikato, this afternoon.

Police extends their sincere condolences to the person’s family and loved

ones.

Dawson Road, where the crash occurred, remains blocked in both directions as

power lines were brought down in the crash. It is likely to be closed to

traffic for some time between Lake Road and Kerie Road.

Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area

altogether.

Police will be making enquiries into what has occurred on behalf of the

coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

© Scoop Media

