UPDATE - Fatal Crash, Dawson Road, Taupiri
04 January
Police can confirm a person has died
following a single-vehicle crash in
Taupiri, Waikato, this afternoon.
Police extends their sincere
condolences to the person’s family and
loved
ones.
Dawson Road, where the crash occurred,
remains blocked in both directions as
power lines were brought down in the crash. It is likely to be closed to
traffic for some time between Lake Road and Kerie Road.
Police are advising motorists to delay their
travel or avoid the area
altogether.
Police will be
making enquiries into what has occurred on behalf of
the
coroner, who will release their finding in due course.