Lifeguards Ask For More Care At Beaches

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) is urging the beach-going public to take much greater care this summer in the face of an alarming number of fatalities at New Zealand beaches and inland waterways.

SLSNR Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea says a high level of rescues and assists at Northern Region beaches over the long New Year’s weekend were down to a number of recurring factors.

“A key issue is that many people don’t understand the beach conditions,” he says. “They over-estimate their own ability and underestimate the conditions, which can change very quickly. We strongly advise people to go to the SafeSwim website and check out possible beaches to go to before they head out; the site will give the best times for swimming at those beaches, the conditions and any hazards, and the water quality.

“It goes without saying that we also advise people to go to a patrolled beach. Unfortunately, we’re finding a lot of our rescues are at unpatrolled beaches and the delay in getting there can be critical.”

Lea says once at the beach, people should also swim between the flags. “We’ve had instances of people being told repeatedly to move to the safe area between the flags, then getting into serious difficulty. It’s important to listen to the lifeguards; they know the risks and dangers. Have a chat to them about the conditions.”

An important consideration for anyone going into the water – ocean, river or lake – is whether they are able to float for 10-15 minutes when out of their depth, says Lea. “If you can, and get into difficulty, you are likely to be rescued. If you can’t, then you should think twice before jumping in.”

People need to fully understand their level of water confidence, says Lea. “Our statistics tell us the most at-risk groups are 15-24-year-olds and people over 65. The younger group lack experience and tend to be higher risk-takers, while the older group may over-estimate their own ability in the water.”

Summary for Tuesday 4 January

Major incidents at the Northern Region beaches today included:

Omaha - Lifeguards responded to an incident before patrolling hours after SurfCom was advised by Police that there was a person stuck on the rocks near Anchor Bay at on the Tawharanui Peninsula. An IRB dispatched from Omaha and searched approximately 1km north and south of Anchor Bay before the Police Eagle Helicopter arrived on scene and located the person on the other side of the peninsula, where the male who had an open fracture to his ankle was picked up by a lifeguard, two Police Officers and a Park Ranger and the patient was helicopter from the scene to get medical treatment. Omaha lifeguards also assisted three people: the first was approximately 100m offshore in between the flags and was assisted by a lifeguard who had noticed them struggling to get back to shore; the other two were assisted at the same time, 50m to the south of the flagged area, lifeguards assisted the two onto a sandbank and then back to shore after the pair had raised their hands to signal they needed help.

Kariaotahi had a major first-aid when a 35-year-old male came off a bike on the beach and was knocked unconscious and required oxygen before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

Orewa lifeguards rescued two people today who were stranded after their jet-ski had broken down. An IRB crew transported both people and their craft to Red Beach. Orewa had a major first-aid after a patient was hit in the back of the neck by their surfboard and was in a lot of pain but able to make their own way to get medical treatment. Orewa guards also searched for and located an 11-year-old girl whose parents had lost track of her after she went boogie-boarding between the flags. Orewa also responded to an incident at Wenderholm where the patient was tragically declared deceased. Orewa's Search and Rescue Squad was activated at 1941 to assist with a search and rescue for a male in his 40s who was an hour overdue from a swim at Waiwera Beach. Police and Coastguard also responded and Orewa's IRB that was on route was stood down at 1957 after Police advised that a member of the public had assisted the individual.

Mangawhai Heads carried out two major first-aids today. The first involved a 58-year-old female who fell down while walking the Mangawhai Heads cliff walk, lacerating her knees, right arm and shoulder. She had major pain in her arm and after a preliminary assessment by lifeguards was referred to a doctor. The second first-aid occurred near the campground partially up the estuary, where a female had been swimming before collapsing in the water. Lifeguards assisted with attempts to resuscitate the patient, but sadly she was also confirmed deceased.

Muriwai guards assisted a surfer who was stuck in a hole in front of the tower, approximately 50m out to sea.

Raglan rescued an 11-year-old male and assisted five further people. The five assists were all performed on the south side of the flags; all required assistance to shore.

Statistics – Tuesday 4 January 2022

No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 9 No. of major first aids 4 No. of minor first aids 15 No. of searches 2 No. of preventatives 574 No. of number involved 3,849 No. of peak head count 11,526 No. of hours worked 685

Statistics for the full New Year’s Weekend

No. of people rescued 31 No. of people assisted 41 No. of major first aids 12 No. of minor first aids 51 No. of searches 25 No. of preventatives 2123 No. of number involved 14,302 No. of hours worked 3,807

