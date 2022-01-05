Police Seek Sightings Of 14-year-old Sky

Wellington Police are seeking sightings of 14-year-old Sky.

Sky was last seen at his Southgate home at around 4pm.

He was said to be wearing a white printed t-shirt, multi coloured shorts and black shoes.

Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Sky is asked to call Police immediately on 111 quoting file number P049207425.

