Police Seek Sightings Of 14-year-old Sky
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 7:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are seeking sightings of 14-year-old
Sky.
Sky was last seen at his Southgate home at around
4pm.
He was said to be wearing a white printed t-shirt,
multi coloured shorts and black shoes.
Police and his
family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone who sees
Sky is asked to call Police immediately on 111 quoting file
number
P049207425.
