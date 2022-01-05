Water-related Fatality Near Minginui, Te Urewera
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 8:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a child has died in a water-related
incident at the Mangamate Waterfall, on the Whirinaki River
– inland from Minginui in Te Urewera.
Emergency
crews and a helicopter attended after receiving a report
just before 2.45pm.
Attempts were made to resuscitate
the child however sadly they died at the scene.
Police
extends its condolences to whānau and loved
ones.
Police are making enquiries on behalf of the
coroner.
