Water-related Fatality Near Minginui, Te Urewera

Police can confirm a child has died in a water-related incident at the Mangamate Waterfall, on the Whirinaki River – inland from Minginui in Te Urewera.

Emergency crews and a helicopter attended after receiving a report just before 2.45pm.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the child however sadly they died at the scene.

Police extends its condolences to whānau and loved ones.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

