Police Seek Witnesses To Masterton Incident

Masterton Police are asking for the public’s assistance regarding an incident involving a car and a pedestrian just before 9pm yesterday on Chapel St.

It is possible the pedestrian has run in front of the vehicle and been hit. The car stopped briefly, before driving off. A bystander tried to get the vehicle to stop and we would like to speak with the driver to assist our enquiries into the circumstances.

The pedestrian received minor to moderate injuries, and has been admitted to hospital.

The car was a silver saloon, which may have some minor damage to the bonnet.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the car, any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has CCTV footage of the area.

People with information should contact Police at 105 and refer to event number P049197786, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

