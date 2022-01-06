Waiharara Fire Update - January 5 (2)

05 January

Fire and Emergency had to temporarily close off a portion of State Highway 1, near the Waiharara fire, in the Far North.

The Highway is now back operational, although only one lane. This is being managed via stop go.

This has occurred after a spot fire developed near the edge of the containment line of the fire.

The Highway is down to one lane from about two kilometres north of the intersection of Big Flat Road.

Incident Controller Nigel Drivitzki says crews have been attacking this spot fire for a number of hours now.

The flare up will be checked throughout the night.

"With nightfall here, we have crews patrolling to area to ensure the fire doesn’t develop any further.

The conditions overnight will reduce the potential for the spot fire to spread," Dravitzki says.

© Scoop Media

