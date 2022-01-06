Police Seek Sightings Of 10-year-old Girl, St Kilda, Dunedin

Dunedin Police are seeking sightings of a 10 year old girl in the St Kilda

area.

She was last seen at her South Dunedin home at around 5pm.

She’s described as Caucasian, thin build, with medium-length blonde hair.

She was wearing a pink and white Champion hoodie and peach/white tie-die

shorts.

Anyone who sees a girl fitting this description is asked to call Police

immediately on 111 quoting file number 220105/2971.

© Scoop Media

