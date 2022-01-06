Police Seek Sightings Of 10-year-old Girl, St Kilda, Dunedin
Thursday, 6 January 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Dunedin Police are seeking sightings of a 10 year old
girl in the St Kilda
area.
She was last seen at her
South Dunedin home at around 5pm.
She’s described as
Caucasian, thin build, with medium-length blonde
hair.
She was wearing a pink and white Champion hoodie
and peach/white tie-die
shorts.
Anyone who sees a
girl fitting this description is asked to call
Police
immediately on 111 quoting file number
220105/2971.
