Dunedin Police Continue To Seek Sightings Of 10yo Harlow

Police continue to seek sightings of missing 10-year-old Harlow.

Harlow was last seen at her South Dunedin home at around 5pm yesterday.

She is described as Caucasian, thin build, with medium-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white 'Champion' hoodie and peach/white

tie-die shorts.

Police have significant concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who knows

where she is, or believes they have seen her, to contact Police immediately

on 111 quoting file number 220105/2971.

