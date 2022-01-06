Dunedin Police Continue To Seek Sightings Of 10yo Harlow
Police continue to seek sightings of missing 10-year-old Harlow.
Harlow was last seen at her South Dunedin home at around 5pm yesterday.
She is described as Caucasian, thin build, with medium-length blonde hair.
She was last seen
wearing a pink and white 'Champion' hoodie and
peach/white
tie-die shorts.
Police have significant
concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who knows
where she is, or believes they have seen her, to contact Police immediately
on 111 quoting file number 220105/2971.