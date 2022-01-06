Serious Crash, Waerenga, Waikato District - Waikato
Thursday, 6 January 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in
Waerenga.
The single-vehicle crash near the
intersection of Okaeria Road and Kopuku Road, was reported
to Police at about 9.20am.
Initial indications are
there are serious injuries.
Diversions are being
organised but motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
