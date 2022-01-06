Serious Crash, Waerenga, Waikato District - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Waerenga.

The single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Okaeria Road and Kopuku Road, was reported to Police at about 9.20am.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Diversions are being organised but motorists are asked to avoid the area.

