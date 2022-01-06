Severe Weather Watch In Place From Noon

Localised downpours are expected to arrive in the Coromandel Peninsula, particularly Whitianga and Whangamatā, between noon and 9pm today.

Period: 9hrs from noon Thursday 6 Jan - 9pm Thursday 6 Jan

Area: Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua

There is a moderate risk that thunderstorms in the Coromandel Peninsula could be severe and produce downpours of up to 25 to 40 mm/h in during the evening.

Whitianga and Whangamatā are expected to be the most affected areas in our district.

This thunderstorm may produce hail, and there is also a risk of a small localised tornado.

Downpours can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Please be safe on the roads and avoid travel where possible.

