Allow More Time For Your Journey If Travelling Northbound On SH22 Due To Long-term Lane Closures

Waka Kotahi is advising northbound motorists using SH22 to be aware of long-term detours in the area as work continues to progress on the construction of the Glenbrook Roundabout, which is replacing the current “Give Way” intersection.

In order to construct the pavement on both SH22 and Glenbrook Road and the tie-in approaches to the roundabout, Waka Kotahi will be closing part of both roads for an extended period.

The closure, which started on 5 January 2022, will see the northbound lane of SH22 closed for 7 weeks, while Glenbrook Rd will remain closed until the end of March – see further details below.

Before deciding on this closure, Waka Kotahi looked at a number of different options. This was the best course of action overall as it allows multiple construction activities to take place at the same time and will shorten the disruption for the local community.

Residents of Glenbrook Road and SH22 will still be able to access their property during the closure. Instructions will be provided directly to residents on how to access their property during the construction period.

The roundabout is one of several safety improvements Waka Kotahi is rolling out along State Highway 22, with the area expected to get busier as the local community grows.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to allow more time for their journeys, with travel times expected to increase by up to 15 minutes when using the detour routes. We understand this may be frustrating, but the closure is essential to the completion of the project.

Waka Kotahi would like to thank the Franklin community for their ongoing patience and support while we implement these safety improvements.

Closure details

Changes to SH22:

From 5 January to 1 March 2022 the northbound lane on SH22 between Puhitahi Hill Rd and the Pukekohe Golf Course will be closed.

Changes to Glenbrook Rd:

From 5 January to 28 March 2022 Glenbrook Rd will be closed in both directions between Charles Rd and the intersection of SH22.

Detour Routes

People travelling northbound on SH22 wanting to travel to Glenbrook Rd/ Waiuku from Pukekohe will detour via Heights Rd, Ostrich Farm Rd, and Ostrich Rd.

People travelling to Karaka or SH1 along SH22 will be detoured via Crown Rd, Tuhimata Rd, Burt Rd, Great South Rd

People travelling to Waiuku/Glenbrook Rd from Drury will be detoured via Blackbridge Rd, Muir Rd, Lewis Rd and Charles Rd to Glenbrook Rd.

People travelling to SH1 along Glenbrook Rd will be detoured via Charles Rd, Lewis Rd, Muir Rd and

Blackbridge back to SH22 to connect to SH1 at Drury

Heavy Haulage vehicles are encouraged to use the alternative detour route along Hingaia Rd, Linwood Rd and Kingseat Rd to Glenbrook Rd.

