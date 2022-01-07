New Plymouth Police Seek Information In Relation To Sexual Assault

Police investigating a sexual assault in New Plymouth just before Christmas are asking for the public's help.

The victim, an elderly woman, was sexually assaulted at her home in the early afternoon of 22 December 2021.

“We believe she first met her attacker in Waitara during the day," says Detective Sergeant Pat Yates.

"The victim took a break from Christmas shopping in Waitara and drove her 2005 white-coloured Toyota Spacio to Marine Parade (West Beach)"

While parking, the victim damaged her car and later received help from a man who changed her punctured tyre.

This man later drove her to her home address where the sexual assault took place.

Police continue to build a timeline of the events of that afternoon and want to talk to anyone that might have witnessed a man changing a tyre on a white-coloured Toyota Spacio, or sightings of the vehicle while it travelled from Waitara to Bell Block between 12pm and 2.30pm.

"We believe the Marine Parade area in Waitara was busy on that particular day and we're hoping someone noticed the man change the victim's tyre," says Detective Sergeant Yates.

"As anyone would imagine, this was a traumatic ordeal for the victim, she is receiving support from family and friends”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220103/4046.

© Scoop Media

