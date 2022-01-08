Counterfeit Banknotes – South Taranaki
South Taranaki Police are asking businesses to be on the
lookout for
counterfeit money, after fake banknotes were presented at businesses
recently.
Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes.
It’s important for people to understand
it is both an offence to make, use
or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand
has clear guides outlining the security
features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeit notes.
Security features are the same on all
denominations and businesses involved
in handling money should be aware of security features within New Zealand
banknotes.
If you believe someone is trying
to pass you a counterfeit banknote, do not
accept it and notify Police.
If you find you’ve already received a
counterfeit banknote, put it in an
envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with Police.
Anyone with information about the manufacture
or distribution of counterfeit
banknotes is asked to contact Police on 105.
Information can also be
provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800
555 111.