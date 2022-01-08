Wastewater Overflow In Matua
Saturday, 8 January 2022, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Tauranga City Council is asking people to stay out of the
water and avoid collecting shellfish in the Fergusson Park
area, Matua, following a wastewater overflow this
afternoon.
Council contractors have stopped the
overflow, which was caused by an electrical fault at a pump
station, and cleaned up the affected area. The cause of the
electrical fault is under investigation.
Water quality
testing will be carried out to ensure there is no ongoing
impact. Warning signs are in place along the Fergusson Park
foreshore and boat ramp.
As a precaution, Council
advises people to please stay out of the water and avoid
collecting shellfish until test results show it’s safe to
do so again.
