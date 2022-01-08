Wastewater Overflow In Matua

Tauranga City Council is asking people to stay out of the water and avoid collecting shellfish in the Fergusson Park area, Matua, following a wastewater overflow this afternoon.

Council contractors have stopped the overflow, which was caused by an electrical fault at a pump station, and cleaned up the affected area. The cause of the electrical fault is under investigation.

Water quality testing will be carried out to ensure there is no ongoing impact. Warning signs are in place along the Fergusson Park foreshore and boat ramp.

As a precaution, Council advises people to please stay out of the water and avoid collecting shellfish until test results show it’s safe to do so again.

Stay up to date on Council’s website

© Scoop Media

