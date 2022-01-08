Water-related death - Whananaki, Northland
Saturday, 8 January 2022, 8:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were advised at 5.40pm that a person had
been located unresponsive in water in Whananaki,
Northland.
Tragically the person was not able to be
revived.
Police will make enquiries in relation to the
death on behalf of the
Coroner.
