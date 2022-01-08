Police Seek Help In Identifying Man Following Water Incident At Omanu Beach

Police are seeking information from the public to identify a man involved in a water incident at Omanu Beach today.

About 3:10pm a man, believed to be in his 20s, was found unresponsive in the water and was transferred to Tauranga Hospital by Ambulance in a critical condition.

The towel pictured was located nearby and is believed to have belonged to the male.

As there were no other possessions with it Police believe it is likely the man lived or was staying nearby and has walked to the beach.

Police conducted enquiries with those at the beach following the incident but were unable to establish the man's identity.

Anyone who recognises the towel pictured, or who knows of a person fitting the description who has gone to Omanu Beach at Mount Maunganui and not returned, is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote event number P049239934.

