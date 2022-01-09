Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Activity Summary Saturday January 8

Sunday, 9 January 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Another busy weekend is underway for lifeguards in the Northern Region. Summary and stats follow.

For any further comment, please contact James Lea

Summary - Saturday, January 8 2022

Saturday January 8 was very busy for Surf lifesavers in the Northern Region, with high headcounts of beachgoers enjoying the prolonged fine weather.

Muriwai reached a total of 2100 people on the beach and Orewa reached 1100 people, with nearly 8,000 total across the region.

Piha had a mass rescue of four people off of Dawsons Ledge yesterday involving the deployment of an angel ring. Three of the four patients held onto the angel ring until lifeguards responded in an IRB to rescue them. All patients were successfully rescued and taken back to the beach. One patient required oxygen, with the rest needing no further medical assistance. All patients were able to leave the beach to head home to their families.

Summary Statistics Table (8 January)

No. of people rescued4
No. of people assisted2
No. of major first aids4
No. of minor first aids7
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives356
No. of number involved2109
No. of peak head count7980
No. of hours worked1032

