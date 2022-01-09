Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Activity Summary Saturday January 8

Another busy weekend is underway for lifeguards in the Northern Region. Summary and stats follow.

For any further comment, please contact James Lea (027 249 5974).

Summary - Saturday, January 8 2022

Saturday January 8 was very busy for Surf lifesavers in the Northern Region, with high headcounts of beachgoers enjoying the prolonged fine weather.

Muriwai reached a total of 2100 people on the beach and Orewa reached 1100 people, with nearly 8,000 total across the region.

Piha had a mass rescue of four people off of Dawsons Ledge yesterday involving the deployment of an angel ring. Three of the four patients held onto the angel ring until lifeguards responded in an IRB to rescue them. All patients were successfully rescued and taken back to the beach. One patient required oxygen, with the rest needing no further medical assistance. All patients were able to leave the beach to head home to their families.

Summary Statistics Table (8 January)

No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 2 No. of major first aids 4 No. of minor first aids 7 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 356 No. of number involved 2109 No. of peak head count 7980 No. of hours worked 1032

