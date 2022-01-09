Wanaka Fire Update - 8.30pm
Sunday, 9 January 2022, 9:06 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Ground crews supported by helicopters are continuing to
fight a fire burning in an area of regenerating bush at
Emerald Bay near Wanaka this evening.
Fire and
Emergency Incident Controller Jason Sarich says the fire is
burning an estimated 180-200 hectares of regenerating bush
and is not yet contained.
Currently there are 10
appliances and eight helicopters fighting the fire and
another aircraft coordinating the air attack. The aircraft
will stand down from about 9.30pm but some of the ground
crews will stay on scene tonight to monitor the
fire.
A windshift is forecast tonight which could move
the fire closer to a small number of properties at Emerald
Bluffs. Jason Sarich says fire personnel have been in touch
with those residents to alert them to the situation. Fire
and Emergency is also liaising with Police and Emergency
Management Otago in case precautionary evacuations are
required.
A fire investigator will be on scene
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>