Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Change Of Fire Season For Waikato

Monday, 10 January 2022, 9:02 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Waikato fire District is now in a restricted fire season.

The change came into force at 9 am, 10 January and covers all areas within Hamilton City, Waikato, Hauraki, Matamata Piako, Waipa, Otorohanga and Waitomo.

District Manager, Daryl Trim says the change from open to restricted has come after the recent dry spell, where very little rain has fallen over the last three weeks.

"The District is now quite dry and there is a risk when open-air fires are lit, especially if there are warm and windy conditions," he says.

A permit is now required to light an open-air fire.

"While some open-air fires such as campfires, bonfires and land management fires will require a permit, holiday-makers and locals can still undertake a range of activities that include fire.

"To get information on whether your planned activity requires a permit, head to checkitsalright.nz.

"If it does require one, the website can take you through a few easy steps to get permitted for the activity," Daryl Trim says.

The complete fire ban for the Thames Coromandel Zone area and restriction of private fireworks remains in place due to ongoing high risks of a fire starting and quickly spreading.

"Everyone here at Fire and Emergency wants locals and holidaymakers alike to have a fun and safe holiday period, and being cautious and following the restrictions around fire will help keep you and your whanau and friends safe," Daryl Trim says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Failed Model Of Covid Best Practice


In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>



 
 


National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 